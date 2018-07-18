Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Page MP Kevin Hogan said results reveal the community want Australia Day's date to remain unchanged.
Page MP Kevin Hogan said results reveal the community want Australia Day's date to remain unchanged. Renee McKeown
Politics

Community say 'leave Australia Day alone'

18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

ACCORDING to a recent survey, most people in our community want Australia Day to remain on January 26.

Page MP Kevin Hogan conducted his own survey alongside one conducted by Lismore City Council and said: "The community has spoken, they want Australia Day to stay when it is”.

Mr Hogan said: "73 per cent of people who completed my survey want the day to remain on January 26. The result is definitive”.

He said he will present the results to Lismore City Council to keep them informed.

Mr hogan said almost 2000 community members completed the survey.

.

australia day date change kevin hogan lismore city council northern rivers politics
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Flood mitigation plan gains momentum

    premium_icon Flood mitigation plan gains momentum

    Politics NSW Deputy Premier backs the campaign launched by Nationals candidate just under a week ago.

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    New reforms help protect small businesses

    premium_icon New reforms help protect small businesses

    News Important reforms launched to help fix major credit issues

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Whether it's in a keg, a can or a bottle, we make good beer

    premium_icon Whether it's in a keg, a can or a bottle, we make good beer

    Business Northern Rivers brewer in book listing best Aussie beers

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Energy company reacts to ad shaming

    premium_icon Energy company reacts to ad shaming

    News Enova said it did not intentionally advertise on contentious sites

    • 18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners