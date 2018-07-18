Community say 'leave Australia Day alone'

Page MP Kevin Hogan said results reveal the community want Australia Day's date to remain unchanged.

ACCORDING to a recent survey, most people in our community want Australia Day to remain on January 26.

Page MP Kevin Hogan conducted his own survey alongside one conducted by Lismore City Council and said: "The community has spoken, they want Australia Day to stay when it is”.

Mr Hogan said: "73 per cent of people who completed my survey want the day to remain on January 26. The result is definitive”.

He said he will present the results to Lismore City Council to keep them informed.

Mr hogan said almost 2000 community members completed the survey.

