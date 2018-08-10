Menu
Damien Roadley has been missing on Blue Knob Mountain since Wednesday.
Community refuse to give up hope they will find missing man

Cathy Adams
10th Aug 2018 9:21 AM

IT'S nine days since family last heard from Damien Roadley.

Almost every daylight hour since he was reported missing on Blue Knob Mountain, Thursday morning of last week, members from his community have been trying to bring him home to his partner and three children.

Despite the odds being against them, they steadfastly refuse to give up hope their friend is still alive.

The terrain on the mountain where he made his last phone call to family Wednesday night last week has been described as horrendous.

Police, the SES and a helicopter were called in Thursday last week to look for Mr Roadley, but their search came to a halt on Friday night, Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce saying: "We've had to organise far more complex resources and staff to reach more inaccessible areas”.

Friends and family however simply could not wait for those resources to arrive, and began to collate maps and organised an expert climber from the Blue Mountains to help organise a co-ordinated search.

Extra police resources arrived yesterday - Police Rescue, the dog squad, State Emergency volunteers and Volunteer Rescue Association and a Westpac search and rescue helicopter all joining the effort to locate Mr Roadley.

He was not found yesterday, but the crews are all on the ground again this morning, hoping to bring Mr Roadley home.

