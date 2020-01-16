Community rally behind missing man

THE doors to Tartan Pizza in Maclean remain closed following co-owner Damian Sowerbutts' disappearance early Tuesday morning.

"As many of you know, Damian is missing," the Maclean restaurant posted on their social media page.

"He has not been seen since 2am Tuesday morning and we're all extremely concerned for his wellbeing."

On Wednesday, NSW Police issued a media release seeking any information that could assist with locating Mr Sowerbutts. Since then, his image has been shared by over 2,000 people on social media.

The Clarence Valley community have also shown overwhelming support with heart-warming messages about their favourite 'pizza guy'.

"Hope he is found safe and in good health soon sending good vibes," Stuart Collingburn said in response to Tartan Pizza's post.

"Hope Damian is home soon safe and sound... we miss his smiling face at the bakery and our chats... sending positive vibes, love and hugs to all his concerned family and friends," Lynda Sonter added.

Accoding to the media released issued by NSW Police, the 48-year-old "contacted a family member at around 9.30pm on Monday night while working at a restaurant on River Street, Maclean".

However, when Mr Sowerbutts failed to return home, his family raised the alarm with local police.

This morning, Coffs/Clarence Police confirmed that they are continuing their investigation into his disappearance.

Damien is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a red-coloured beard.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt. He may be travelling in a white Suzuki Swift with Queensland registration, 310-TWX.

His family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who sees Damian to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.