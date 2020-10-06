Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Community rally behind family after heartbreaking news

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 10:00 AM

A YAMBA couple have been overwhelmed by community support after being dealt a devastating blow.

Last month, Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods owners Adam and Bec Bowen shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal," the post said.

"We have made the decision as a family to spend what time we have left together. As a result the Delicatessen will be up for sale."

Since learning of the news, residents and customers across the Clarence Valley have come to their aid.

 

YAMBA! ❤️Adam and I already knew we were moving to a special place but the overwhelming support for not only our...

Posted by Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods on Friday, 25 September 2020

 

A GoFundMe page has been created with all proceeds going directly to the family so they "can focus on making cherished memories … and Adam's beautiful wife can concentrate on her family's well being at this heartbreaking moment in their lives."

Over $5,000 has already been raised since launching over the October Long Weekend.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here

brain tumour business for sale cancer coastal views gofundme page yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NICK OF TIME: How much time will be saved on new Pac H’way?

        Premium Content NICK OF TIME: How much time will be saved on new Pac H’way?

        News We detail how much time each stage of the recent upgrades of the Pacific Highway will take time off the trip south

        Dead whale floats back out to sea

        Premium Content Dead whale floats back out to sea

        News Residents are warned to be extra cautious when going to the beach

        Wind, sun to power community into the future

        Premium Content Wind, sun to power community into the future

        News HOW a renewable energy deal combined with efficiency local projects has this shire...

        • 6th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        Dashcam footage sought to help find missing woman

        Premium Content Dashcam footage sought to help find missing woman

        News Elizabeth Forman was last seen walking on her macadamia property