Community rallies behind young man hit by B-double

Jamie Austin has returned home after he was hit by a B-double on the highway earlier this year.

THE local sporting community is rallying behind Jamie Austin as he recovers from the truck accident that left him critically injured earlier this year.

The 20-year-old was struck by a B-double on Grafton St on the night of April 9.

He suffered extensive injuries and was placed in intensive care at John Hunter Hospital.

After some time in rehab, however, Jamie is back home.

He's been out and about at local games supporting his brothers who play with Sawtell Cricket Club, Northern Storm Football Club and Boambee Football Club.

All three clubs have now banded together to hold a fundraiser for Jamie as his recovery continues.

Dave Horseman, from Sawtell Cricket Club, described Jamie's physical recovery so far as "nothing short of amazing".

"The family is just so happy he's home and recovering. You'd be absolutely amazed to see how far he's come considering the accident," Mr Horseman said.

Although Jamie is back on his feet, he's still recovering from a brain injury - and alterations need to be made to his home.

"His mum has had to return to work a couple of days per week and has organised a support worker to come in," Mr Horseman said.

"Now it is about recovering from his brain injury."

The three sporting groups are running a "100 club" to raise a total of $40,000 for the family and $10,000 for one lucky winner.

There are 100 tickets on offer, at the price of $500 each.

"The clubs have combined, trying to get the word out there that we're wanting to support the family," Mr Horseman said. "It would be great if people wanted to form a syndicate and raise $500 to buy a ticket."

The aim is to have all tickets sold by September 21, with a draw to follow at Moonee Beach Tavern.

If you're interested in purchasing a ticket or would like to find out more, you can contact Mr Horseman on 0418 663 309.

You can also contact Northern Storm's Craig Caruana on 0407 006 612, or Boambee FC's Damian Benson on 0490 604 394.