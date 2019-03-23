Community rallies behind Hayley’s heartbroken family

THE heartbreaking death of a three-year-old girl has prompted a massive outpouring of support, with news of the tragic accident touching hearts all over Queensland.

Hayley Pattenden, 3 (centre), with dad Shaun and sisters Olivia, 5 (left), and Sophie, 7 (right). Picture: Facebook

The GoFundMe, which was set up by fellow Thangool resident Lyndal Stanford on behalf of Hayley's mother Tegan, quickly smashed its goal amount of $5,000.

By 9am on Saturday morning, 115 people had contributed, with one anonymous donor giving $1,000 to the cause.

Ms Stanford said the GoFundMe was set up so that the family would have one less thing to worry about while dealing with the tragedy.

"The last thing that the family needs to worry about right now is the increasing costs associated with laying their little angel to rest," she said.

"Please spare what you can to help alleviate the financial strain from Hayley's family so they can put all of their attention towards helping each other heal during this tragic time"

BP Burpengary, the scene of Thursday evening’s tragedy. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Donors, both people who know the family personally and those who don't, offered their messages of sympathy.

"Known the Kurtz Family for many years," donor Diane Britten-Saal said.

"It is what Thangoolians do for each other - help each other out."

To donate, visit GoFundMe.