Community raise thousands for Tyalgum business owners

DONATIONS are flooding in thick and fast in the wake of a Tyalgum fire which destroyed a pair of businesses, with residents already offering thousands.

DONATIONS are flooding in thick and fast in the wake of a Tyalgum fire which destroyed a pair of businesses, with residents already offering thousands. Scott Powick

DONATIONS are flooding in thick and fast in the wake of a Tyalgum fire which destroyed a pair of businesses and damaged another.

Owners of Orpheum Bookshop and Osiris Jewellery on Coolman St, woke to the news on Tuesday morning their shops were consumed by a blaze.

The owner of Osiris Jewellery, Kirra Springs, has called on the community to help her and the other business affected by the inferno.

A GoFundMe page has been set up hoping to raise $10,000 to help the pair of businesses owners get their livelihoods back on its feet.

Ms Springs in her post to the fundraising page said both businesses were not insured.

"What we are looking for is support to rebuild tools and stock to begin again, and some form of temporary housing - whether it be shipping containers or whatever, so that we can re-establish ourselves as soon as possible," Ms Springs wrote.

"Offers of help with building and painting have already begun, and we are so grateful for everyone's kindness and generosity."

In the first day more than $3500 has been raised for the damaged businesses, with one resident digging deep into their pockets to donate $575.

Donations can be made by clicking the link here.