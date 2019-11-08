Community put bushfire behind them for annual race day

TABULAM RACE DAY A WINNER: Everyone was enjoying their time at the Annual Tabulam Race Day.

FAMILY-friendly, fun and fashion make a winning trifecta for the annual Tabulam Races.

In a region devastated by bushfires and drought, on Saturday the Tabulam Racing Club offers everyone a chance to dress up, chill out and catch up with friends.

Club secretary Milton King said although the area has endured a challenging year with bushfires and the drought, the club is ready to welcome everyone to its annual shindig.

Since 1859, the TRC has been renown for hosting around 2000 race goers annually.

"Tabulam has had it tough, in February the bushfires burned all the grass and water tanks but the buildings were saved,” he said.

"But its all fully recovered and in fact, the TRC has recently donated $3000 to people affected by bushfires at Rappville and Ewingbar and Drake.”

King said the race day keeps growing in popularity.

"We'll have 17 marquees on Saturday, we had 10 last year,” he said.

"This year the Tabulam Cup prize comprises $9000, with $4655 for first, $1490 for second and $775 third.

"All the others races each comprise $8000 prize money.”

Casino Racing Club secretary Renee Opryszko is helping the TRC with the always popular Fashions on the Field events.

Opryszko said ladies and gentlemen looking to impress the judges should consider their overall look, including accessories.

"If you are entering the fashions on the field think of elegant rather than brash,” she said.

"So we encourage anyone who makes an effort to go before judges and show off their style.”

And there's some fabulous prizes for those who put their best sartorial foot forward and enter.

"The best dressed lady and the runner-up will receive a fabulous prize plus a sash and a bouquet of flowers,” she said.

"While the best dressed gentleman and the runner-up will also receive fabulous prizes, all generously donated by Le Dain Designs from Sawtell and Racing Carnival Escapes.”

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the annual races are an important way for the community to come together..

"The Tabulam Races are becoming like the Birdsville Races,” she said.

"It's Tabulam's signature event.”

Entry is $15 adult, $10 concession, camping available with hot showers and toilet facilities provided at $30 per site/van for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Gates open 9am, bar opens 10am, bookies and TAB operating on local and interstate events.