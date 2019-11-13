Menu
TENTERFIELD HOSPITAL: Prince Albert Memorial Community Hospital, Tenterfield.
Community meeting to discuss hospital staffing issues

Jackie Munro
13th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
THE ongoing battle between residents and the Hunter New England Local Health District over staffing at Tenterfield Hospital will come to a head tonight with a community meeting.

Tenterfield Shire Council will be hosting a public community meeting on health, to be held tonight at 6pm at the Tenterfield Memorial Hall in Molesworth Street, Tenterfield.

A statement said the council has called the public meeting due to the "continuing and increasing level of uncertainty and nervousness in our community as a result of the ongoing issues with our hospital with regard to appropriate staffing levels of nursing personnel and doctors, as well as patient retrieval problems”.

Council said they have invited representatives from the NSW Ambulance Service, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Cross Border Commissioner, Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin or a representative, Tenterfield Care Centre, and Hunter New England Health.

