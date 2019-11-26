Community meeting held over asbestos crushing concerns

Community members have met regarding allegations against a Ballina Shire business.

Community members have met regarding allegations against a Ballina Shire business. Ballina Shire Council

A COMMUNITY meeting was recently held to discuss concerns about activity at a Ballina Shire business.

The Environment Protection Authority is investigating allegations of asbestos being crushed illegally in open areas.

Ballina Shire Council has also received complaints about the allegations.

A member of the community said allegations of illegal crushing of various building materials, including asbestos, had been brought to the attention of the EPA and the council.

It's understood concerns about that alleged conduct were to be discussed at the meeting on November 13.

An environmental report obtained by The Northern Star indicated contaminants were found at a property close to the site the allegations relate to, including asbestos.

A spokesman for the council said they had received "complaints about the operation of a business in the industrial estate”, involving allegations relating to asbestos handling.

He said the allegations had been "carefully investigated” and testing by the council including soil sampling and dust monitoring had resulted in no evidence asbestos-containing material was being crushed at the site.

Any members of the public concerned about the handling or disposal of asbestos should contact their local council or the NSW Environment Protection Authority.