Community go to extraordinary lengths for Theo

Volunteers search bushland around the market place and Arts Factory in search of any sign of missing backpacker Theo Hayez, 18, of Belgium.

Volunteers search bushland around the market place and Arts Factory in search of any sign of missing backpacker Theo Hayez, 18, of Belgium. Marc Stapelberg

THE Byron Bay community is going to extraordinary lengths to assist the family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, as the search for the missing 18-year-old continues.

There's been countless social media posts offering words of encouragement and support to Theo's family and those searching for him after he disappeared on May 31.

A community-lead search party has joined forces with the police in the search for Theo through bushland.

Now others are planning on donating food and supplies to Theo's family, who are expected to arrive from Belgium in the coming days.

Byron local Nicoletta Revis posted on social media that she was collecting food to give to the family after someone had kindly donated accommodation for them to stay in while they search for Theo.

"Theo's parents are currently on their way from Belgium,” Ms Revis wrote.

"I am organising food donations and hampers so the family can be well looked after and nurtured with meals without having to go out to cafes/restaurants for meals after harrowing days of searching and dealing with the media.

"I will be collecting food and meal donations at the Byron farmers market from 7am to 9am (on Thursday).

"Accommodation has been provided by the incredible generosity of a local accommodation provider.”

A GoFundMe campaign was also set up by Theo's family, to help fund the search for him. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/hkpub-retrouver-find-theo-byron-bay-australie.