Check out Casino's brand new $140,000 rescue truck

CASINO Rescue Squad members will be able to assist in emergency situations with a new truck fitted with better resources.

As an extention of the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association the Casino Rescue Squad were able to fundraise more than $140,000 to purchase the new rescue truck.

"The community should feel proud as they have effectively donated the $140,000 through the Casino Rescue Squad's various fundraisers," Casino Rescue Squad spokesman Paul Cowles said.

"This truck is now operational and fitted with the latest LED emergency lighting and is fully equipped as a General Land Rescue appliance servicing the greater Richmond Valley Council area.

"The truck fitted with the latest LED emergency response lighting will enable the Casino Rescue Squad to safely respond to any incident and provide the world class service the community has come to expect from us."

The vehicle will be used as the Casino Rescue Squad's new primary response rescue truck and will be known as Rescue 1.