SOCIAL FUNDING: Muli Muli Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Matthew Green and Thomas George MP are pleased the organisation will receive $46,106 under the fourth and final round of the Social Housing Community Improvement Funding
News

$46,000 funding to bring community together

Alison Paterson
by
6th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

SOCIAL housing residents in a Northern Rivers community will receive better facilities thanks to the Social Housing Community Improvement Fund (SHCIF).

The Muli Muli Aboriginal Land Council will receive $46,106 under the fourth and final round of the funding.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said he welcomed the announcement and said the funding provided through the fund would help improve the lives of social housing residents, by not only providing improved facilities, but also better connections with the wider community.

Mr George said this round completes the delivery of the NSW Government's election commitment to building stronger social housing communities, delivered grants of between $35,000 and $50,000 to support local organisations improve the lives of the most vulnerable across NSW.

"I am pleased that tenants that live in Muli Muli and their neighbours will see the impact of the funding through the installation of a new outdoor gym and upgrade to the basketball courts that can be enjoyed by everyone," Mr George said.

"The Social Housing Community Improvement Fund is a great government initiative which funds projects to bring the community together".

Muli Muli Aboriginal Community is situated midway between the two villages of Woodenbong and Urbenville, with a population of around 200.

Lismore Northern Star
