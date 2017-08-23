25°
News

Community foundation small grants program open

JASMINE BURKE
| 23rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
The Lismore Soup Kitchen has been associated with the community grants program.
The Lismore Soup Kitchen has been associated with the community grants program. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT-for-profit organisations should get their applications ready for the 2018 Small Grants Program with Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF).

From Grafton through to Tweed Heads, passionate groups and organisations striving to improve their communities are encouraged to apply.

NRCF Chair John Callanan said they are looking for organisations who are making a difference in their communities.

"Last year's program awarded grants from $1,000 upwards with an average of $6,000 per grant, and attracted an extraordinary variety of wonderful people striving to aid their communities,” Mr Callanan said.

"In its 13 year history, NRCF has distributed over $1.1 million to 227 projects & 87 organisations.”

Each year there is a major grant of $25,000 - last year that was awarded to the Katia Native Bee Youth Employment Project from the Byron Bay Herb Nursery.

Katia has established a native bee keeping business that provides employment opportunities for local indigenous youth and youth at disadvantage.

Recipients in recent years include Clown Doctors Program at Lismore Hospital, a Northern Rivers Indigenous Communities suicide prevention program, a deaf dance theatre workshop - to an e-space digital hub for the disability community and swimming lessons for former refugee children.

Organisations have included Lismore Soup Kitchen, Kyogle Youth Ventures, Riding for the Disabled, SHIFT Project and The Buttery.

Applicants must be registered charitable organisations in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, with Item 1 DGR status.

Groups may also apply provided they have an auspicing arrangement with an eligible organisation.

Grant applications open on Tuesday August 22 and close at precisely 5pm on Tuesday September 19.

Application forms will be available online at www.nrcf.org.au.

For further information go to www.nrcf.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  charity grants community grants northern rivers community

Double fatal P-plater to face sentencing

Double fatal P-plater to face sentencing

A P-PLATER whose high performance sports car ploughed into an embankment, killing two, is likely to face jail when he is sentenced next month.

After major crowding funding Paige is Chicago

IN THE RIGHT PLACE: Paige Humphreys seeing Chicago with her father Andrew Humphreys while she has testing for a month

"Our eternal love and gratitude to those who believed in us”

OPINION: Saleyard fees important for cattle exchange

All Breeds Sale at Casino Saleyards.

Richmond Valley mayor speaks about the cancellation of cattle sales

Roam if you want to but Facebook will hunt you down

Thanks to work between Crimestoppers and NSW police, people with warrants are being found.

Eight people arrested as part of national Operation Roam campaign

Local Partners

How roadside drug tests will address hemp foods

ANECDOTAL evidence suggests there is concern that over consuming hemp products could result in a false positive detection of marijuana.

Rosie Batty says school 'pioneering'

CHANGNG THE WORLD: Rosie Batty, front left with staff from Casino West and Casino Public Schools. Principal Garry Carter, front right, and back right principal Michael Taylor and mayor Robert Mustow at back.

"I live with the loss of Luke every day and I can't bring him back”

OPINION: Who is who at Falls Festival 2017

NOVELTY: Brisbane pop band Confidence Man performing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Our guide to the festival's kooky mix of hits and beats

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

New season of rural dramedy gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas and intriguing small town twists and turns.

Family of five made official

Rose and Jared Notaras were married on August 19, 2017 at the Seabreeze Hotel.

Rose was lead down the aisle by her three children.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Our own Jacqui becomes eighth not to 'survive'

Lennox Head's Jacqui Patterson is the eighth contestant to be evicted from Australian Survivor.

Last night on Australian Survivor, alliances were tested

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 URGENT SALE PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

Stylish Home With Ocean and Headland Views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

House 4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 $770,000 ...

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR