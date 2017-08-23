Community foundation small grants program open

The Lismore Soup Kitchen has been associated with the community grants program.

NOT-for-profit organisations should get their applications ready for the 2018 Small Grants Program with Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF).

From Grafton through to Tweed Heads, passionate groups and organisations striving to improve their communities are encouraged to apply.

NRCF Chair John Callanan said they are looking for organisations who are making a difference in their communities.

"Last year's program awarded grants from $1,000 upwards with an average of $6,000 per grant, and attracted an extraordinary variety of wonderful people striving to aid their communities,” Mr Callanan said.

"In its 13 year history, NRCF has distributed over $1.1 million to 227 projects & 87 organisations.”

Each year there is a major grant of $25,000 - last year that was awarded to the Katia Native Bee Youth Employment Project from the Byron Bay Herb Nursery.

Katia has established a native bee keeping business that provides employment opportunities for local indigenous youth and youth at disadvantage.

Recipients in recent years include Clown Doctors Program at Lismore Hospital, a Northern Rivers Indigenous Communities suicide prevention program, a deaf dance theatre workshop - to an e-space digital hub for the disability community and swimming lessons for former refugee children.

Organisations have included Lismore Soup Kitchen, Kyogle Youth Ventures, Riding for the Disabled, SHIFT Project and The Buttery.

Applicants must be registered charitable organisations in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, with Item 1 DGR status.

Groups may also apply provided they have an auspicing arrangement with an eligible organisation.

Grant applications open on Tuesday August 22 and close at precisely 5pm on Tuesday September 19.

Application forms will be available online at www.nrcf.org.au.

For further information go to www.nrcf.org.au.