Community forum on firearms issues for Lismore

ON TARGET: NSW Police Force has joined the National Firearms Amnesty aimed at reducing the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms in Australia. A Firearms Forum will be held in Lismore on Tuesday July 18.

The NSW Police Force Firearms Registry is convening a public meeting to discuss firearm related issues including the National Firearms Amnesty in Lismore next week.

On Tuesday July 18 at 5pm, the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry will convene a public meeting to address issues related to the local shooting community, review submissions from other stakeholders regarding the National Firearms Amnesty, and make recommendations to NSW Government on legislate or policy changes.

A representative from the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry and Police Ministry, Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP and senior officials from key shooting associations will be in attendance.

The meeting will be held from 5pm to 7pm at the Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Club located at 181a High Street, Lismore Heights.