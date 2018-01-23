RENTAL CRISIS: Community fights to help those in need

Rental crisis in Evans Head has brought community together to help each other.

Rental crisis in Evans Head has brought community together to help each other. DAVID NIELSEN

IT'S NO secret that Evans Head and surrounding areas are enduring a rental crisis as reported recently.

Residents have decided not to take the situation lying down, however, and set up a Facebook page to help those looking for somewhere to live.

Looking for RENTALS Evans Head & Surrounds was started by mum and daughter team, Janelle Saville and Kailie Hetherington in the hope of matching up landlords with renters benefiting both parties.

"We started the page because we were concerned about the amount of people being displaced in the area due to the housing crisis," Ms Saville said.

At the time of writing the page had six families looking for rentals and 199 likes.

Ms Hetherington is a single mum and also looking for accommodation from March.

"Just today a three bedroom property was listed in Woodburn but it is out of my price range at $460 a week," she said.

"We had one property listed on the page today and that went within minutes of being listed before the lister could even respond to comments."

Ms Hetherington said her son surfs every day so she is also looking as far as Ballina and Lennox for a new home.

We are happy to report single mum, Josie Harvey, who was the subject of our last rental story, has found a place to live.

"I had a woman message me after seeing The Northern Star article in the paper," she said.

"She offered me her house that she was renovating in Woodburn.

"It has three bedrooms, freshly renovated and a large yard."

Ms Harvey said she was very happy to be able to stay in the area, keep her job and have her children continue at the same school.

"I'm so grateful for all the love and support the Evans Head community gave me through this uncertain time," she said.