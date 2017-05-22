Community feedback sought on shark net trial

The NSW Department of Primary Industries is inviting north coast residents and stakeholders to provide feedback on the trial of shark nets.

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries is inviting north coast residents and stakeholders to provide feedback on the trial of shark nets at five beaches in Ballina, Lennox Head and Evans Head.

The six-month North Coast shark net trial that ran during summer and autumn, when the largest number of swimmers and surfers use the beach, is due to end on June 13.

Timing may change if large numbers of whales are seen close to shore and is obviously dependent on weather conditions.

DPI Deputy Director General Fisheries, Dr Geoff Allan, said data from the trial will now be analysed by DPI's shark scientists to assess the effectiveness of the trial.

"There is no silver bullet when it comes to shark attack mitigation however our aim has always been to minimise the risk to swimmers and surfers whilst minimising the amount of by-catch," Dr Allan said.

"We would like to gauge the views of the local community on the outcomes of the six month trial of shark nets at Sharpes, Shelly and Lighthouse beaches at Ballina, Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head and Main Beach at Evans Head.

"DPI will be surveying the community via phone or at one of our community drop-in stands between now and Wednesday May, 31.

"Members of the community can also complete the survey online at DPI's website.

"Community input will inform part of the government's decision on the best measures to protect swimmers and surfers moving forward."

Apart from the mesh nets, DPI has been collecting data on the use of SMART drumlines as a shark management tool.

"SMART drumlines caught far more target sharks than mesh nets during the mesh net trial," Dr Allan said.

"When the nets are removed DPI will increase the number of SMART drumlines from 25 to 35 in the trial area and conduct aerial surveillance from helicopters and drones to help protect swimmers and surfers.

"We will conduct aerial surveillance from helicopters every weekend and every day during school holidays and drones will also take to the skies again."

The NSW Government remains committed to working with shark scientists, the Commonwealth Government and the community to determine the future of the nets with a decision expected by spring.

For more information or to complete the North Coast shark net trial survey please visit DPI's website.