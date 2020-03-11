Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Enova Community Energy has secured funding for its first grid-scale community battery as part of a multimillion-dollar collaboration.
Enova Community Energy has secured funding for its first grid-scale community battery as part of a multimillion-dollar collaboration.
News

Community energy group nabs almost $1m for battery project

Liana Turner
11th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST $1 million in government funding has been secured for a new project involving a Byron Bay energy provider.

Enova Community Energy has been announced as a recipient of a $998,000 grant through the NSW Government’s Regional Community Energy Fund to part-fund its first grid-scale community battery as part of a multimillion-dollar collaboration.

In partnership with Enosi Australia and the University of Newcastle, Enova will commission and install a 2MWh battery in a regional location.
Stored energy will be shared across 500 Enova customers in peer-to-peer trading which will be provided by Enosi.

Enova Community Energy chairperson Alison Crook said the grant was a boost to the company’s standing as an energy retailer that’s both viable and a pioneer in new approaches to energy.

“We’re effectively using our social enterprise structure to deliver real benefits to locals in communities,” Ms Crook said.

“Community batteries are one of the last pieces in the puzzle to bring efficient control of energy generation, storage, and supply right back to where they belong: in the hands of people in their own communities.”

Enova CEO Felicity Stening welcomed the funding.

“It will enable Enova to make its debut into grid-scale energy storage and bring peer-to-peer energy trading to our customers,” she said.

“Enova is absolutely stepping into its role as a leader in helping communities build energy self-sufficiency.”

Steve Hoy, the CEO of Enosi, said his company “recognises the importance of direct support for renewable energy projects in regional areas”

“This project allows Enova’s regional consumers to share in the use of battery storage and save money,” Mr Hoy said.

NSW Energy and Environment minister Matt Kean said the project would help regional communities to both control their energy costs and reap the benefits of changes in the energy system.

“These innovative renewable energy projects will help to make electricity more reliable and affordable for our regional communities,” Mr Kean said.

The shared community battery will offer an alternative to individual homes purchasing their own battery systems.

Enova is the country’s first community-owned energy retailer.

electricity bills energy prices enova community energy enova energy northern rivers energy university of newcastle
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACKFLIP: Lismore council abandons plans for 24% rate hike

        premium_icon BACKFLIP: Lismore council abandons plans for 24% rate hike

        News “I CANNOT be confident that we have our own house in order... this isn’t a community that can afford more rate costs.”

        Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

        premium_icon Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

        News Here's when you can see the F/A18F Super Hornets in action

        What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

        premium_icon What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

        News Bid to contain possible outbreak in Lismore and on the Gold Coast

        Airline to trial direct flights from Lismore to Sydney

        premium_icon Airline to trial direct flights from Lismore to Sydney

        News Regional airline will trial direct flights to Sydney

        • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM