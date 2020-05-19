Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kerr Street and Bentinck Avenue intersection, where Ballina Shire Council will build traffic lights in the coming financial year. Picture: Rebecca Fist
The Kerr Street and Bentinck Avenue intersection, where Ballina Shire Council will build traffic lights in the coming financial year. Picture: Rebecca Fist
News

Community divided over new traffic lights for Ballina

Rebecca Fist
19th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLL results indicate Northern Star and Ballina Shire Advocate readers are split over a new set of traffic lights due to be installed at the Kerr Street and Bentinck Ave intersection in Ballina.

Ballina Shire Council has secured funding to upgrade the intersection with traffic lights in the next financial year.

The new lights will mean motorists travelling along Kerr Street will negotiate four sets of lights in just over 1km.

Half of respondents (51 per cent) voted yes, we do need another set of lights on Kerr Street, and the other half (49 per cent) voted no.

Readers debated the issue via social media.

"A roundabout would be better," Brett Boon said via Facebook.

"It'd be pretty crap having to sit there for two minutes at a red light when there's no one coming."

"The intersection of Bentinck and Kerr Street needs lights, it's a terrible intersection," Corey James said.

"If they are synchronised with Fox St it might work," Robert Whiston said.

"People just need to learn to drive better," Jodie Davis said.

The $800,000 project will start some time from July 2020, and be completed by the end of June 2021.

ballina shire council northern rivers development northern rivers roads poll results roads traffic lights
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        premium_icon Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        News THE Ballina-based firefighter had a distinguished career with NSW Fire & Rescue before his sudden passing.

        Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

        premium_icon Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

        News THE Northern Rivers man will face court again next month over the non-fatal...

        Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        premium_icon Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        News MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work for the...

        SAVE A LIFE: Learn CPR in your living rooms

        premium_icon SAVE A LIFE: Learn CPR in your living rooms

        News LEARN CPR online at home with a new online surf life saver program, it could help...