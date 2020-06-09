Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
News

Community centre shed destroyed by fire

by Emily Halloran
9th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHED at a Gold Coast community centre has been destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ormeau Community Centre on Cuthbert Road in Ormeau shortly after 3.30am

It's understood the blaze started in a stand-alone shed at the back of the centre.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived the 3m by 5m storage shed was well engulfed by flames.

No one was present at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The blaze was under control by 3.55am and was extinguished just after 4am.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Queensland Police are investigating.

community centre fire ormeau

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New SCU superhuman technology wins NASA’s approval

        premium_icon New SCU superhuman technology wins NASA’s approval

        News NEW research has caught the attention of NASA with a technology development that could potentially heal wounds in days rather than weeks.

        Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

        premium_icon Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

        News Family thank heroic surfers who tried to save him

        Claims a council committee has become ‘unworkable’

        premium_icon Claims a council committee has become ‘unworkable’

        News THE chair of a council audit and risk committee says it has become a “political...

        Unexpected critter rescued from letterbox

        premium_icon Unexpected critter rescued from letterbox

        News A NIMBIN woman got a shock while checking her letterbox at the weekend.