Community celebrations in the Quad

Jeffrey Smith, of Lismore, with Multitask program facilitator Georgie Piper have fun at the Photos in a Booth stall at the Lismore's International Day of People with Disability event. Marc Stapelberg

AROUND 200 people were estimated to have attended the Lismore Southern Cross University and Multitask's event at Lismore Quad yesterday.

SCU project officer for Student Access & Inclusion Shelley Odewahn said it was all part of their 25th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations International Day of People with Disability.

"We had a great community event, free BBQ and a range of fun activities, including zumba, art workshops and face painting,” Ms Shelley said.

"I think it's really important to celebrate the achievements of people with a disability in our community and to celebrate that as a community.”

Program facilitator for Club Lane Multi Task Eli Partridge said lots of service providers and other people came down to the Quad celebrate those with a disability.

"It is awesome to be down here with everyone and to be able to use the new gallery space, it is really special,” Mr Partridge said.

"Quite often people with other abilities are overlooked in lots of sectors in our society and I think days like this gives us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate everyone and include everyone.”

With the support of DAISI, Ability Incorporated, Social Futures, Richmond-Tweed Regional Library, Lismore Regional Gallery and Real Artworks the 'Community Picnic in the Quad' went off without a hitch.