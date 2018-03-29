Community can have their say on $1.7m priority projects

The Stronger Country Communities Fund aims to help councils deliver local infrastructure projects to regional communities.

RICHMOND Valley Council is giving residents and ratepayers an opportunity to have their say on which projects should share in $1.7 million in funding from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

At least 50 percent must be allocated to sporting infrastructure projects and council identified seven local projects in Casino, Coraki, Evans Head and Woodburn.

The fund will support projects for:

construction of new or refurbishment/upgrade of existing community infrastructure such as community halls, playground or toilet blocks

construction of new or refurbishment/upgrade of existing local sporting facilities such as change rooms, lighting, grandstands and pathways

capital works related to street beautification and public place making

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald is encouraging all residents and sporting associations to have their say on the proposed projects.

Mr Macdonald said it was important the council worked with the community to create the right infrastructure.

He said residents were invited to share their views through an online survey at ttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sccfprojects Paper copies of the survey are also available from Council offices and libraries.

"We are encouraging everyone to get involved in sharing their preferences for which projects they would like in their community for it to grow and be an even better place to live, work and play,” Mr Macdonald said.

Community and sporting groups may also submit fully-costed and planned shovel-ready projects to Council for consideration.

For a project to be considered, the council requires a detailed outline of the project, including budget, timeline and quotes.

Expressions of interest from community groups will close 5pm Tuesday April 10.

For more information please contact Andrew Leach, Manager Asset Planning, on 6660 0300 or andrew.leach@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au