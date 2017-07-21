Community calls for consultation on defunct fish Co-op

THE lack of community consultation surround the future of the former Brunswick Fishing Company has ruffled feathers of some locals.

Affectionately known as the co-op, many were devastated of the news of its closure and are now even more upset having noticed fencing around the precinct late last week with no answers to what was happening.

Brunswick local, Heidi Anderson Barnes said a lot of her family and friends were affected by the closure and were extremely disappointed by the lack of communication and transparency the owner has provided them.

"What has upset most people, especially me, is there has been absolutely no consultation with the community,” Ms Anderson Barnes said.

"It just seems really suss, he blames the whole thing on the State Government, but the State Government doesn't own the land that he is on, he does.”

While Ms Anderson Barnes respects that William Silverman owns the land, she cannot understand why he would close the only fish shop in a community that is known as a fishing town.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I mean okay the guy owns the land, he is allowed to do with it what he wants, but like every other development proposal in Brunswick the community should see it,” she said.

Just yesterday, Mr Silverman said the construction that has been undertaken was to remove asbestos and renovate the bathroom facilities, however the community is less than convinced.

"It sounds to me like another excuse, if asbestos isn't touched it's fine,” Ms Anderson Barnes said.

"I heard through the grape vine that he had the ex chef from Fins in Byron Bay down there looking at the area during the week.”

While Ms Anderson Barnes said she doesn't necessarily want to see the co-op return, she does want the owner to communicate more with the community on his plans for the precinct.

"I just want the community to be a little more in consultation, especially with something that is such a big land mark,” she said.