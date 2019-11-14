Menu
Michelle Lohse shared this photograph of the Myall Creek Road fire's smoke plume, which is visible from Woodburn.
News

Community bush fire meeting to be held in Woodburn

Aisling Brennan
by
14th Nov 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM

WOODBURN residents concerned about the ongoing bush fire stituation are invited to attend a community meeting on Thursday.

NSW Rural Fire Service will be hosting the community meeting to update residents on the current bush fire situation at the Woodburn Bowling Club, 106 Richmond Street Woodburn from 11am on Thursday, November 14.

Representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Police and the council will be available to provide information and advice.

For updates on the current fire situation, please visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call the NSW Rural Fire Service Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

