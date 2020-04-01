Community buses are still rolling

SOME community transport services are maintaining their services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shopping and social buses have been cancelled indefinitely but Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport is maintaining buses to take elderly people to vital appointments.

These services are running in a scaled back capacity and the company has had to make some adjustments due to the coronavirus.

"We are accepting referrals through My Aged Care, registering new clients, and assisting callers with Commonwealth Home Support Program transport and community transport inquiries. However, due to social distancing directives, we have needed to scale back our services," the company CEO Phil Barron said in a statement.

"TBBCT clients can still call to book a trip, if their transport needs are essential, eg medical appointments that can't be undertaken by telehealth. Trips into Queensland are still going ahead as people can still cross the border to attend medical appointments. TBBCT is unable to provide transport for people with flu-like symptoms, or who suspect they may have contracted COVID-19."

The company is instilling new safety measures as a way of helping slow the spread of coronavirus and keep their customers and employees safe.

"Additional precautions are being taken to maintain high standards of hygiene. All team members have been directed to take leave from work or volunteering if they display any cold or flu-like symptoms, or have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

"All vehicles are stocked with hand sanitiser, and frequently touched areas such as door handles, grab bars and seat belts are treated with antibacterial wipes between passengers and all vehicles are given an additional thorough clean at the end of each day," Mr Barron said.

The Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport offices are closed for face-to-face visits but can be reached over the phone at 1300875895.