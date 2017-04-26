Community art gallery future a blank canvas

The Serpentine Community Gallery has been issued a notice of eviction following the March 31 flood event.

THE future of a Lismore community art gallery has become a blank canvas after being evicted from its North Lismore premises of more than a decade due to the March 31 floods.

Serpentine Community Gallery president, Guy Ingram said he was embracing the opportunity to paint the gallery in a new light in a new space after being dealt a notice of eviction by their landlord on Tuesday.

"We don't want to concentrate on the losses, we want to concentrate on the future,” Mr Ingram said.

While Mr Ingram said the timing of the eviction wasn't ideal given the recent natural disaster he was confident the gallery would find itself a new home.

At a committee meeting after the eviction notice, Mr Ingram said it resolved to begin the hunt for a replacement facility.

Founding member, Corinne Batt-Rawden said after 11 years at the Bridge St space it was time for a new location.

"I think it will be good, the gallery has expanded,” Ms Batt-Rawden said.

Despite moving forward with optimism, Ms Batt-Rawden said the gallery's departure will be a sad loss for North Lismore.

Volunteers like Sue Alford are worried about the future of the long-standing community art space.

"I'm concerned for the gallery, I want to reopen the doors and put art on the walls as soon as possible,” Ms Alford said.

Meanwhile, the gallery remains dispersed with artworks being held at different committee member's houses.

Ms Batt-Rawden said the committee would be "ready to roll” with its calendar of planned exhibitions the moment they determined a new exhibition space.

Seeking charity status was another avenue Mr Ingram said he would explore to support the gallery into the future.

"My intention is to ensure (the gallery) gets back on its feet and stick it out as long as I can,” Mr Ingram said.

In an email about the eviction notice, Mr Ingram thanked its members and the wider community for their support and donations post-flood.

Lismore Art Club assistant treasure Roger Jones shared Mr Ingram's confidence in the gallery's quest to find a new venue.

If you are able to assist the gallery to find a new home, email gallery@serpentinearts.org.