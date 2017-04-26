24°
News

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

Claudia Jambor
| 26th Apr 2017 2:18 PM
The Serpentine Community Gallery has been issued a notice of eviction following the March 31 flood event.
The Serpentine Community Gallery has been issued a notice of eviction following the March 31 flood event. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE future of a Lismore community art gallery has become a blank canvas after being evicted from its North Lismore premises of more than a decade due to the March 31 floods.

Serpentine Community Gallery president, Guy Ingram said he was embracing the opportunity to paint the gallery in a new light in a new space after being dealt a notice of eviction by their landlord on Tuesday.

"We don't want to concentrate on the losses, we want to concentrate on the future,” Mr Ingram said.

While Mr Ingram said the timing of the eviction wasn't ideal given the recent natural disaster he was confident the gallery would find itself a new home.

At a committee meeting after the eviction notice, Mr Ingram said it resolved to begin the hunt for a replacement facility.

Founding member, Corinne Batt-Rawden said after 11 years at the Bridge St space it was time for a new location.

"I think it will be good, the gallery has expanded,” Ms Batt-Rawden said.

Despite moving forward with optimism, Ms Batt-Rawden said the gallery's departure will be a sad loss for North Lismore.

Volunteers like Sue Alford are worried about the future of the long-standing community art space.

"I'm concerned for the gallery, I want to reopen the doors and put art on the walls as soon as possible,” Ms Alford said.

Meanwhile, the gallery remains dispersed with artworks being held at different committee member's houses.

Ms Batt-Rawden said the committee would be "ready to roll” with its calendar of planned exhibitions the moment they determined a new exhibition space.

Seeking charity status was another avenue Mr Ingram said he would explore to support the gallery into the future.

"My intention is to ensure (the gallery) gets back on its feet and stick it out as long as I can,” Mr Ingram said.

In an email about the eviction notice, Mr Ingram thanked its members and the wider community for their support and donations post-flood.

Lismore Art Club assistant treasure Roger Jones shared Mr Ingram's confidence in the gallery's quest to find a new venue.

If you are able to assist the gallery to find a new home, email gallery@serpentinearts.org.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  art northern rivers art northern rivers community gallery northern rivers flood north lismore serpentine community gallery

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

THE future of a Lismore community art gallery has become a blank canvas after being evicted from its North Lismore premises of more than a decade.

Flood victims get the chance to face insurers

North Lismore during the floods.

Industry experts will be in town to talk about insurance concerns

Family's desperate search for late grandmother's ring

Old and new hands . Thursday, Aug 21, 2014 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

"We are all devastated about it"

Byron band booked to play Glastonbury Festival

Parcels are Louie Swain, Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

With an estimated audience of 135,000 festival-goers

Local Partners

Family's desperate search for late grandmother's ring

THE ring was described as an "older style engagement ring" which has been in the family for 74 years and has "immense emotional value".

Anglican priest coming to lecture on gay rights

Father Rod Bower of Gosford Anglican Church.

Father Rod Bower from the Gosford Anglican Parish

Old-time music by young Canadian guns

The Montreal-based All Day Breakfast Stringband plays old time music from the southern and midwestern USA using fiddle, guitar, double bass and banjo.

The All Day Breakfast Stringband is coming to Kyogle

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Byron band booked to play Glastonbury Festival

THE young musicians will perform at the event with an estimated audience of 135,000 festival-goers.

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Old-time music by young Canadian guns

The Montreal-based All Day Breakfast Stringband plays old time music from the southern and midwestern USA using fiddle, guitar, double bass and banjo.

The All Day Breakfast Stringband is coming to Kyogle

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

The Serpentine Community Gallery has been issued a notice of eviction following the March 31 flood event.

North Lismore art space in need of new home

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,050,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!