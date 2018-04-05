Menu
Games bosses defend ‘bored’ Camilla

by Greg Stolz
5th Apr 2018 1:14 PM

 

COMMONWEALTH Game bosses have leapt to the defence of Prince Charles' wife Camilla, saying she was not bored but jet-lagged during last night's Gold Coast opening ceremony.

The Duchess of Cornwall appeared disinterested at times during the ceremony and was caught on camera browsing through the program during Games chairman Peter Beattie's speech.

Camilla was caught reading a magazine during Peter Beattie’s speech at the opening ceremony on Wednesday night.
Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin said if Camilla came across as bored, it was "not true".

"She was jet-lagged, she'd just got off the plane in the morning,"Ms Martin said.

"She did full duty right through and the only time she got a break was when she sat in the car from Brisbane down to here.

"Then she got 20 minutes to change before she went to another reception. When you're back to back like that, coming off a long-haul flight ... and she literally hates flying. She really wanted to go to sleep.

"She really enjoyed herself (at the opening ceremony). I didn't see the facial expressions etc but the comments between the Duchess, Charles and myself - she was asking questions all day.

"They both enjoyed it.".

When it was pointed out that Camilla had spent two days in county NSW before flying to Brisbane, Ms Martin said: "She's still coming off a long-haul flight."

Mr Beattie said the Duchess was 'enthusiastic in any dealing that I had with her'.

