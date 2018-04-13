The moment athlete told he’d lost gold

THE Commonwealth Games men's 200m final has ended in high controversy, with England's Zharnel Hughes stripped of his gold medal for impeding runner-up Jereem Richards.

The English camp lodged an appeal against the disqualification, which saw the Trinidad and Tobago runner promoted to the gold-medal position, but it was rejected late on Thursday night.

Both men clocked 20.12 seconds but Hughes was originally declared the winner in a photo finish.

However officials soon after disqualified the Englishman, ruling he impeded Richards in the home straight as the pair made contact in the sprint for the line.

Devastation. This is the moment 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Zharnel Hughes found out his 200m Gold medal was being taken off him. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/fG1zmywy4D — 7CommGames (@7CommGames) 12 April 2018

It appeared Hughes deliberately flung his arm into Richards after the pair made accidental contact as a result of the frontrunner running on the far inside of his lane.

The disqualification, after Hughes celebrated with the English flag draped around his neck, meant Canada's Aaron Brown moved up to the silver medal and Northern Ireland's Leon Reid, who finished fourth, claimed bronze. IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe, commenting on the Seven Network, believed Hughes should have been disqualified.

"You can run on the line and you could be 3m ahead and run on the line, there is no material advantage, but if you do happen to impede or clash that will be the argument," Coe said.