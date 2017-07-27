Commonwealth flood disaster assistance for Byron residents

IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay.

A ONE-OFF disaster payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child is now available for Byron residents affected by the March floods.

On Wednesday the Commonwealth Minister for Justice Michael Keenan announced the Australian Government has activated the Disaster Recovery Payment and the Disaster Recovery Allowance for eligible disaster affected residents in the local government area of Byron, New South Wales.

The floods that occurred in late March following Tropical Cyclone Debbie will affected many people in the Byron area and these payments will ensure that those who have lost their homes or livelihoods have the additional assistance they need to help them recovery as quickly as possible.

The Disaster Recovery Payment provides a one-off, non-means tested payment of $1,000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children who have been adversely affected by floods.

People eligible for the Disaster Recovery Payment are those who have lost their homes or suffered injury as a result of the disaster.

The Disaster Recovery Allowance provides a short-term income support payment to assist individuals who can demonstrate their income has been affected as a direct result of the floods.

People eligible for the Disaster Recovery Allowance can access income assistance for up to 13 weeks, equivalent to the maximum rate of Newstart Allowance or Youth Allowance.

Equivalent financial assistance will also be available to eligible New Zealand citizens (non-protected Special Category Visa, subclass 444 holders) who were affected by the floods in Byron Shire.

The easiest way to lodge a claim for the Australian Government's disaster recovery payments is by calling the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66 between 8am and 7pm, Monday to Friday and between 8am and 5pm, Saturday to Sunday, or via the Human Services website.

Completed claim forms can also be lodged in person at an Australian Department of Human Services service centre, agent or access point.

The Australian Government assistance being announced today is over and above the support already being provided under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Further information on Australian Government assistance is available online at the Disaster Assist website.