Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Offbeat

Commodore fans express shock at axing

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLDEN Commodore fans and owners have expressed their shock at the axing of the Australian favourite.

Holden broke the news yesterday that it will no longer manufacture the Commodore due to declining sales, and many commentators have said it marks the end of an era not only for car enthusiasts, but also an Australian way of life.

"It's just quintessentially Aussie," said Commodore owner Steve Gurney, who has a 2003 VY SS Commodore ute dedicated to drifting.

"It's sad to see it go, but that's the way it goes I guess - things change."

Townsville motorsport driver Garth Edwards, who has raced a Commodore ute at the Townsville 400, said the model would be irreplaceable.

"It's hard to see something that became so iconic come to an end," he said.

"A lot of kids grew up knowing what a Commodore is and many of us had one as their first car.

"They're built really tough; it's a shame they've stopped manufacturing."

More Stories

cars holden holden commodore manufacturing motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAURA’S CHOICE: Why a Ballina woman wants to die

        premium_icon LAURA’S CHOICE: Why a Ballina woman wants to die

        News A Northern Rivers woman is travelling to Switzerland this weekend and is not planning to return alive

        Investigation into ‘incorrect’ landing at Ballina airport

        premium_icon Investigation into ‘incorrect’ landing at Ballina airport

        News Captain realised plane’s speed and altitude were higher than normal

        Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        premium_icon Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        News Turf club wanted part-day local public holiday from 12-6pm

        DROUGHT RELIEF: Council calls for dam wall to be raised

        premium_icon DROUGHT RELIEF: Council calls for dam wall to be raised

        News AS THE drought bites, a Northern Rivers council is calling on the state government...