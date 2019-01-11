Commodity prices, transport corridors affect land values

Kyogle LGA has seen a spike in rural land values.

RURAL land values across the local government area showed a strong increase of 13.42 per cent. This was due to the strong demand for primary production properties.

Demand for primary production properties has been influenced by strong commodity prices into early 2018, improving transport corridors to Brisbane as well as the drought having less impact in this locality.

Land values for hobby farms east of the Richmond Range showed a slight increase, while hobby farm land values west of the Richmond Range, Jiggi and Hanging Rock remained steady due to a lower demand in these localities.

Smaller rural-residential properties east and west of the Richmond Range remained steady due to well balanced supply and demand.

Typical rural land values: