Kyogle LGA has seen a spike in rural land values.
Commodity prices, transport corridors affect land values

10th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
RURAL land values across the local government area showed a strong increase of 13.42 per cent. This was due to the strong demand for primary production properties.

Demand for primary production properties has been influenced by strong commodity prices into early 2018, improving transport corridors to Brisbane as well as the drought having less impact in this locality.

Land values for hobby farms east of the Richmond Range showed a slight increase, while hobby farm land values west of the Richmond Range, Jiggi and Hanging Rock remained steady due to a lower demand in these localities.

Smaller rural-residential properties east and west of the Richmond Range remained steady due to well balanced supply and demand.

 

Typical rural land values:

  • Creegans Rd, Barkers Vale (34.09 ha): $261,000, no change
  • Lilly Pilly Lane, Barkers Vale (2 ha): $207,000, no change
  • Cawongla Rd, Cawongla (40 ha): $292,000, no change
  • Kyogle Rd, Cawongla (5.537 ha): $216,000, no change
  • Collins Creek Rd, Collins Creek (3.813 ha): $163,000, no change
  • Collins Creek Rd, Collins Creek (4.722 ha): $174,000, no change
  • Walsh Rd, Dyraaba (202.2 ha): $530,000, up 20.2 per cent
  • Elliotts Rd, Green Pigeon (28.03 ha): $295,000, up 4.6 per cent
  • Lofts Pinnacle Rd, Lillian Rock (3.885 ha): $219,000, no change
  • Gradys Creek Rd, Loadstone (85.7 ha): $319,000, up 24.6 per cent
  • Sandilands St, Mallanganee (2555sqm): $33,400, no change
  • Sandilands St, Mallanganee (74.13 ha): $505,000, up 24.7 per cent
  • Bruxner Hwy, Sandilands (2.43 ha): $80,900, no change
  • Wallaby Rd, Tabulam (40.37 ha): $145,000, up 9.9 per cent
  • Homeleigh Rd, Upper Horseshoe Creek (19.2 ha): $254,000, up 4.5 per cent.

