Committed to a better commute

WHAT will southeast Queensland look like in 25 years?

The decisions we make as a region in the next 12 months will shape how we live, work and relax in the decades to come, and it is clear that now is the time for us to plan for the transport and infrastructure we need.

Southeast Queensland is on the brink of big change.

We are one of the fastest growing regions in Australia and our population of 3.5 million will grow by another 1.9 million over the coming 25 years.

Our challenge is to be ready to accommodate this growth with transport infrastructure, so that we can capitalise on the potential benefits it may bring.

When growth comes without infrastructure, it becomes a costly and problematic exercise to rectify connectivity issues - an experience that Sydney and Melbourne have learned the hard way.

Is a rapid rail system for Brisbane on the horizon? Picture: Courier Mail

Fortunately, we still have time to learn from the lessons of our southern neighbours and ensure we prepare for the future of southeast Queensland.

The Council of Mayors (SEQ) is currently delivering a first for the region, a roadmap to solving southeast Queensland's future congestion challenges that has been developed by assessing the state of our infrastructure and transport networks.

What is clear is that this challenge will not be solved continuing to work in isolation - it can only be solved with a cohesive and collaborative approach across the region.

While our initial transport findings have started to deliver some home truths, they have also started to shape some achievable solutions for the future.

Firstly, our governments need to deliver public transport that works for this region. We need public transport that is efficient, reliable and attractive.

Investment in our road network will still be important, particularly for freight movement, but we need to get smarter about the way we invest in solutions to move commuters around our region.

A southeast Queensland faster rail network is one of the potential solutions and provides the opportunity to create a "45-minute region".

This network would run from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast via Brisbane and to Ipswich, with a future expansion to support the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba communities.

This faster rail network would halve travel times to just a 45-minute commute to Brisbane (or in 20 minutes from Ipswich).

Faster rail is not a new or untested concept, it has been used effectively in other countries for years. What it represents is a sensible and achievable public-transport solution for our region.

Partnered with strategic investments such as Cross River Rail and the Brisbane Metro, we can avoid repeating the costly mistakes that currently face Sydney and Melbourne.

To realise a "45-minute region", it is clear from our initial findings that we cannot keep doing what we have done in the past. Ad-hoc upgrades and one-off infrastructure commitments are not going to cut it anymore.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk says the challenge is to be ready to accommodate the anticipated population growth with transport infrastructure, so that we can capitalise on the potential benefits it may bring. Pictures: Jack Tran

The Council of Mayors (SEQ) has been investigating the possibility of a City Deal - a funding agreement between all levels of government to deliver long-term and co-ordinated infrastructure funding.

This same model secured a commitment for Townsville's new stadium, and a new airport for Western Sydney.

An SEQ City Deal would be the largest deal in the nation, and a game-changer for our region.

Such a deal would empower southeast Queensland to reach its full potential as a "45-minute region", which would not only help us overcome the challenges of the population boom, but also provide new economic and tourism opportunities.

If our industries are to remain competitive globally, and if we want to harness our full potential, we need to secure strategic transport infrastructure for our future.

Without a co-ordinated and strategic approach to the way we plan, develop and execute our

vision for the future, southeast Queensland will suffer the same fate as Sydney and Melbourne sooner rather than later.

Our ability to negotiate an SEQ City Deal in the next 12 months will reshape the region's future.

As leaders, the opportunity is before us right now to not only protect the liveability we enjoy across this region, but ensure we lay strong foundations for our future.