Commitment to find new home for Murwillumbah SES

Alina Rylko
| 28th Jun 2017 6:03 PM
Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant and SES Commander Wayne Pettit at Murwillumbah SES.
Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant and SES Commander Wayne Pettit at Murwillumbah SES.

MURWILLUMBAH SES headquarters was 'untenable' and the NSW Government has promised to work with Tweed Shire Council to find a new home, Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant said today.

The commitment was made with a $25,000 funding boost each for Lismore City and Tweed Shire Councils' mayoral flood appeals, and a new $179,000 Mercedes light storm vehicle for Murwillumbah SES.

The minister agreed "the landslip situation is untenable” for the unit which sits precariously in a floodplain and has responded to 680 requests for assistance in the past 12 months.

NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant announced a new light storm truck for Murwillumbah SES on Wednesday.
NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant announced a new light storm truck for Murwillumbah SES on Wednesday.

"I'll just give you the assurance that I'm still working on ... the opportunities ... to find you a more secure longer term site,” Mr Grant said.

"First we're looking around at what potential sites may be available ... secondly, it's the mechanics of how we would then fund that.

"That's a job that we'll keep beavering away at to give you some light at the end of the tunnel.”

The $50,000 boost to Tweed and Lismore mayoral appeals will assist residents who previously failed to meet selection criteria of other State and Commonwealth disaster relief funds.

Mr Grant was lobbied by MPs Thomas George and Geoff Provest to release the funds, singling out Uki as one of the communities affected by hardship.

Lismore MP Thomas George, Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant, SES Commander Wayne Pettit and Tweed MP Geoff Provest at Murwillumbah SES.
Lismore MP Thomas George, Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant, SES Commander Wayne Pettit and Tweed MP Geoff Provest at Murwillumbah SES.

East regions NSW SES Director Kaylene Jones welcomed the addition of the new vehicle, which will Murwillumbah's unit of 107 volunteers, who responded to 190 of the 500 flood rescues during the March-April floods.

"Our volunteers are selfless heroes,” Lismore MP Thomas George added.

"They are quick and efficient and this new vehicle will help them better serve the community well into the future.”

Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal

Round 2 applications are open until Friday, July 7. Applications can be completed online.

For more information or assistance with an application, contact the Tweed Council Customer Service Team 02 6670 2400.

Lismore Flood Appeal

Applications have now closed and funds are currently being distributed.

NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant said a new site is being sought for Murwillumbah&#39;s SES unit.
NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant said a new site is being sought for Murwillumbah's SES unit.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore floods 2017 lismore mp geoff provest minister troy grant murwillumbah ses tweed mp geoff provest tweed shire council

