Commercial Fishing inquiry report labelled "wishy washy”

Claudia Jambor
| 24th Feb 2017 1:56 PM
Ballina trawlers. Photo The Northern Star
Ballina trawlers. Photo The Northern Star

BALLINA Fishermen's Co-op chief executive officer, Phil Hilliard labelled the final report of the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into Commercial Fishing as "wishy washy” devoid of any "concrete decisions.”

The committee received 170 submissions and 11 supplementary submissions since it was established in November with three public hearings held in Sydney.

Reopening applications for fishing business buyouts was among the 18 recommendations made in the report.

Commission chair, Robert Brown MLC highlighted the proposed establishment of NSW Commercial Fishing Advisory Council (CommFish) to report to Parliament on the progress of the reforms.

"This should be undertaken in consultation with the representative body for New South Wales fishing co-ops,” Mr Brown wrote in his Chair Forward statement.

"The government has acknowledged that its communication with fishers could have been much better and we hope that our recommendations, particularly in relation to the role of the Small Business Commissioner, will help to address some of these concerns.”

Mr HillIard accused Mr Brown of finalising the inquiry's decision to reform before the all the information was before inquiry.

"(Mr Brown) didn't wait for information to come through,” Mr Hilliard said.

Mr Hilliard said the final report did very little to ease the hurt of commercial fisherman and cited his own difficulties to keep his $1 million co-op afloat.

In the past five years, Mr Hillard said his fleet has reduced from 32 to 18 to keep the business viable.

He said the report may lead to the closure of some local fishing facilities because they would not remain financially sustainable under the proposed changes.

At the end of the day, Mr Hilliard said the co-op will find a way to move forward.

"It's just like going fishing, sometimes you get some, sometimes you don't,” he said.

The State Government's response to the report is due Thursday, August 24.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina fishermens co-op commercial fishing fisheries fishing nsw government

Local Partners

