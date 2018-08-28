Palmer eyes off unlikely new golf course

Clive Palmer showed an interest in the Gympie Pines golf course.

BORN-again billionaire Clive Palmer is back in full swing in the property game.

The rich-lister and former mining magnate has even been considering bagging another golf course for his bulging portfolio.

Last week, he was running the rule over the 52ha of fairways and greens of the Gympie Pines Golf Club.

But according to marketing agent Joseph Codianni, when the property goes under the hammer this week Mr Palmer won't be teeing off with any bids.

"Clive had a bit of look at it" Mr Codianni said. "He made inquiry on it last week and after further due diligence he just said 'Not right now'."

Inquiries have been fielded from more than 20 potential buyers in Townsville, Bundaberg, Noosa, Gold Coast and Melbourne.

Spanning four titles with potential residential development upside, the property has frontage to the Bruce Highway and includes an 18-hole golf course with a two-level clubhouse.

Mr Palmer has ramped up his property acquisitions since January when a court order was made in his favour in a dispute with a Chinese company over iron ore royalties.

He has added two properties to his family's holdings at Sovereign islands as well as splashed out $7.4 million on a Brisbane home and $12 million on a beachfront mansion along the Gold Coast's millionaires' row Hedges Avenue.

FAR from doom and gloom, it's business as usual for the White family despite the launch of HTL Property.

HTL surfaced a couple of weeks ago and is the brainchild of Ray White's top pub broker, Sydney-based Andrew Jolliffe and CBRE national pubs director Daniel Dragicevich. It is also staffed ex Ray White Hotels agents, including Brisbane-based Glenn Price.

But, while Ray White Group will no longer have a pub selling business the White family has revealed a significant ownership stake in HTL.

Ray White Group director Dan White said HTL aligned with the family's long-held belief in the capability of ambitious operators to embrace leadership and develop their own market-leading businesses and their success was no surprise.

"Clients have and will continue to relate to people they trust and have confidence in, regardless of which brand they operate under," he said.

"And for the agents themselves, they thrive in an environment in which enables them provide the deepest value to their customers."