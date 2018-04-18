Menu
Hundreds of athletes left the ceremony before it had even finished. Picture: Michael Dodge
Letters to the Editor

Comm Games closing ceremony 'embarrassing and disgusting'

18th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

PETER Beattie espouses that these games will be remembered for many years to come.

Hopefully though, I trust that the closing ceremony which consisted mostly of insignificant small-time political garbage will be tossed into the trash bin of games history.

Political speeches going on forever about how clever we are, while the athletes were not represented at all with most walking out of the proceedings.

Where were the athletes all proudly representing their country and displaying their medals?

The stadium was only half full as punters were disgusted with the absolute junk which was served up.

A quick comparison with closing ceremonies of other games, (try Pyeongchang), exposes the Gold Coast as a city of self-congratulatory politicians, and one wonders why an ex-pollie was appointed as chair of this internationally viewed event in lieu of experienced world-class ceremony designers? And furthermore how much was he paid?

I was disgusted and embarrassed by the unprofessional cheapness of this "ceremony" and to the exponents of this disgraceful shambles who were pontificating about proposing the Gold Coast for the Olympics, I would say, "that you had your chance and blew it".

BRIAN SAYERS, Millmerran

Toowoomba Chronicle

