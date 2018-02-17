Coming to a NR sky soon: Star journalist armed with drone

TAKING OFF: Northern Star journalist Jasmine Burke with the new drone which will assist the newspaper in covering news and current affairs from a whole new angle.

THE Northern Star is about to launch its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of Northern NSW to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening in the region.

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Northern Rivers terrain, the big community events and news stories that break.

The Northern Star journalist Jasmine Burke has been up to Brisbane and has returned with the skills needed to consistently deliver top-class drone footage to our coverage.

You'll likely see Jasmine, armed with a drone, out and about in the Northern Rivers in the near future.

For more than 140 years The Northern Star has brought readers the news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, both in print and online.