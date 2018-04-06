COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

COMING SOON: Popular Mexican chain restaurant to open in the Quickstop Centre on Ballina Road, Lismore.

LISMORE will get a new Mexican restaurant soon with the opening of popular food-chain, Zambrero.

After losing one of the favourites, Black Sombrero, Lismore has been without a Mexican outlet for months.

The new shop front at the Quickstop on Ballina Road was one of 29 retail stores in NSW and 170 across Australia.

The shop front was spotted by numerous members in the community over the Easter weekend, including Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith.

"I saw the shop front being worked on and thought my goodness that's been a vacant shop for 10 years or more, how exciting to see it filled finally," Cr Smith said.

"I don't know why that spot has been vacant for so long, it has been vacant since it was hiring VHS videos to people in 2000."

Cr Smith said he wasn't too familiar with the chain itself but said he was excited to see Mexican coming back to Lismore.

"It's nice to have Mexican back in Lismore, we're all a bit distraught about Black Sombrero closing," he said.

"I certainly don't think there is anything stopping them from reopening in the future but to have Mexican back in town gives people options and I think that is great for Lismore."

Vice President of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce Andrew Gordon said this business will have great benefits for the community.

"I think any new business like that generates employment, they pay rates, they pay rent to landlords and they are economic drivers that make the wheel turn," Mr Gordon said.

"It's more than just opening a door of a restaurant and people getting something to eat, it's the multiplier of investment that we warmly welcome."

Zambrero's is Mexican with a purpose, selling you all your favourite dishes - nachos, burritos and bowls - while assisting to combat world hunger.

Under their Plate 4 Plate initiative - with every meal purchased a meal is donated - they have provided almost 22,000,000 meals to those in need.

With Rise against Hunger , an international hunger relief agency, they have provided millions of nutritious meals to disadvantaged communities across Africa, Asia and the Americas.

, an international hunger relief agency, they have provided millions of nutritious meals to disadvantaged communities across Africa, Asia and the Americas. Locally, Zambrero partners with Foodbank to fight hunger in Australia, providing a meal to Australians doing it tough with every purchase from our Grab and Go range.

Cr Smith said this business model was a great fit for the local community.

"It is really good to see a business with an ethical stand point because I know the people of Lismore are focused on social justice," he said.

"So, to see them giving meals away to the needy for every meal purchased I think it's something our community will appreciate and embrace."

There's something for everyone to enjoy, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options all on the menu.

Zambrero also prides themselves on their food ethos, by using all sustainable and ethical produce and packaging.

100 per cent of chickens farmed through the Australian supplier Cordina are RSPCA Approved.

100 per cent of the pork served in restaurants is sow-stall free.

Certified carbon-neutral packaging provided by Biopak.

Opening date still yet to be confirmed.