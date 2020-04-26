Coming down the mountain with the Richmond River Riders

THE Richmond River Riders are hitting the mountain biking tracks as a way of keeping fit during COVID-19.

Mountain biking is allowed under the COVID-19 measures provided riders adhere to the strict social-distancing measures and ride in groups of less than two, per Mountain Bike Australia’s guidelines.

Richmond River Riders club president, Paddy Irish, said the coronavirus pandemic had not dampened the club members’ appetite to ride the trails.

“We get out, we’re still doing a lot of riding in pairs and generally with your partner — I ride with my wife and we’ve been doing a lot of miles recently,” Irish said.

“A lot of the trails are still open — one thing about mountain biking is you don’t really do it in close contact with anybody, particularly on the single tracks like the ones out at Kyogle which are all single track so you’re basically riding in front or behind someone.”

Irish said mountain biking was a great way for people to connect with nature.

“It’s a healthy activity that you can get relaxed or get serious about.

“There’s lots of racing available.

“It’s such a positive environment because the mountain-bilking community is a group of like-minded people from all walks of life.”

Irish said the key to mountain biking’s popularity was that it was accessible to all people, from beginners to seasoned pros.

“It’s something anyone can do. You can go and buy a bike from your local bike shop and just get on and ride,” he said.

“We can’t do group riding at the moment, with all the social distancing, but when the restrictions lift, we’ll get back to our usual Tuesday night thing — come out and have a ride with us.”

Mountain Bike Australia’s guidelines can be found at www.mtba.org.au/club/covid-19.

To get in touch with the Richmond River Riders, see their Facebook page: Richmond River Riders Incorporated.