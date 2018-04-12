Coming back for Moore

LISMORE tennis player Brendon Moore will aim to win the Hotel Cecil Casino Open for a 10th time next week.

The former professional won it for a ninth time in October and can win it for a third straight year on Monday.

The three-day tournament starts Saturday and is back in its regular spot on the calendar after the Lismore floods forced it to be postponed last year.

It will not be easy for Moore who has not played much tennis this year, coming into the tournament seeded fourth.

He did reach the final of the Coffs Harbour Easter Open earlier this month but spends most of his time now running his coaching business.

"I'm not playing much these days, my main focus is coaching and running the tournament,” Moore said. "Coffs is the only tournament I've played this year but I'm hoping to have a bit of fun here.”

Suffolk Park's Louis Clark is the top seed and comes into the tournament having won the Ballina New Year Open for the first time in January.

He is coached by Moore with Patrick Harper the No 2 seed and Jacob Sullivan seeded third.

"The top three guys are pretty much tour professionals and any one of them could win it,” Moore said. "The tournament has really bounced back after the floods last year and the calibre of players coming is impressive.”

About 130 players from across NSW and Queensland will compete this year with Australian Rankings Points also up for grabs.

South Wests Rocks junior Ashley Allman is the top seed in the open women's draw with local hopefuls including Casino's Maddison Morrissey and Tylah Robinson.

Teenage sisters Asia and Laquisa Khan will also compete in the open competition.

The tournament has been running for 12 years and has had Hotel Cecil as the major sponsor for 11 of those.

"It's a massive committment from Hotel Cecil and we could not do it without them,” Moore said.

Matches will be played at Casino and Lismore over the weekend with spectators welcome to attend.

Finals will be held Monday at Casino.