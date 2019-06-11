Comfort foods Aussies are hangry for

WINTER is here, bringing with it an intense demand for home-delivered comfort foods as Aussies avoid the chill and hunker down indoors.

Data released to News Corp by Menulog reveals the hunger for some greasy goodies doesn't differ across state boundaries.

Some restaurants reported up to a 40 per cent increase in orders as the cold conditions set in.

Thaiways in Queensland saw an increase in orders for pad thai. Picture: Supplied

The recent data revealed that NSW, QLD, ACT and Western Australia all had an appetite for Asian flavours when the temperature dropped.

All-time favourites butter chicken and pad thai were the top two dishes ordered in each.

In Canberra, Belconnen's Chong Co Thai Restaurant & Bar - which Menulog users rate 4.5/6 stars - saw orders for the two dishes jump about 15 per cent. And in Queensland, Thaiways in Albion saw demand increase by about 22 per cent.

But it was Sydneysiders who appeared hungrier for the carb-loaded delights, with orders surging at Mr Q's in Leichardt by a whopping 40 per cent.

South Australia's Oasis Pizza and Pasta has also seen an increase in orders. Picture: Facebook

However, two different dishes had Victorian's mouths watering, including one very contentious option.

It appears the southerners are firmly in the corner of pineapple belonging on pizza, with Hawaiian and margherita pizzas emerging as the top orders.

Demand for the pair at Altona's Numero Uno Pizza & Pasta - a 5/6 star establishment, according to Menulog - increased more than 30 per cent as residents took a break from home-cooked meals.

Victorian restaurant Numero Uno Pizza & Pasta saw more than a 30% increase in orders for pizza. Picture: Supplied

South Australians' were also craving margherita pizza along, and along with laksa, the duo shaped up as the state's most popular menu items.

Torrensville's Oasis Pizza & Pasta notched 30 per cent more sales for the classic tomato and cheese-covered pizza.

Chong Co Thai Restaurant and Bar in Belconnen, Canberra, experienced greater demand for pad thai and butter chicken as the temperature dropped. Picture: Facebook

But they weren't the only foods whose popularity was boosted by the lower temperatures, according to the Menulog data.

Laksa orders increased 30 per cent in NSW and 21 per cent in Victoria, while demand for meat lovers pizza climbed 21 per cent in QLD and 9 per cent in WA.

NSW experienced a 21 per cent spike in lamb and chicken korma orders, which were up 12 per cent in QLD and 11 per cent in Victoria.

Victorians' sweet tooths were also in overdrive, with doughnut demand up 14 per cent.