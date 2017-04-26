Comedy stars Restart Lismore's Heart

Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Deb Benhayon and Andrew Gordon at the launch of the new Restart the Heart campaign which stars Mark Trevorrow aka Bob Downe and a Maude Boate.

A COMMERCIAL featuring comedian Mark Trevorrow and Lismore drag queen Maude Boate with a defibrillator star in the latest Restart the Heart campaign promoting Lismore is again open for business.

Mr Trevorrow dons his delightfully cheesy safari-suited persona Mark Downes and accompanied by Ms Boate wearing a gown bedecked with hearts and sequins, flit about the Lismore CBD to promote the Restart the Heart campaign.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Deb Benhayon and board member Andrew Gordon also appear in superhero outfits standing at a roundabout holding paddles, as the daffy duo visit several Lismore businesses including the Bank Cafe as they announce Lismore is open for business.

On Wednesday the highly-camp commercial which is the first of a series of three, was launched at Cummings Appliances, Molesworth St, with members of the LCCI and Lismore Business panel in attendance.

Cummings general manager, Elton Cummings said he though the promotion which showed a number of locations of the CBD, was really good for the city's businesses and retailers.

"It's excellent," he said.

"The advertisement shows businesses and shops in Lismore are viable and again open."

Ms Benhayon said the commercials which will be aired on television and social media. had been produced for less than $20,000.

She said working with Mark Trevorrow who was very positive about the commercials' aim, had been a great experience.

"The stars were just amazing," she said.

"They came up and we filmed the commercial on Easter Monday."

Ms Benhayon said the LCCI, Lismore Business Panel and many individuals had all contributed skills and expertise to work on the commercial which they hoped would prompt residents and visitors to visit businesses and shop in the city's once-bustling CBD.

"A lot of people were involved and contributed their skills as a gratuity," she said.

"There is one 30 second commercial and two 15 second versions which will be launched on Thursday."