Comedy stars are set to pop up

NEW GIG: Comedian Paul McMahon will headline the first Pop Up Comedy show.

NEW GIG: Comedian Paul McMahon will headline the first Pop Up Comedy show. Contributed

POP Up Comedy is the latest project by comedy trailblazer Mandy Nolan.

The project will see the newest and brightest comedy talent in Lennox Head, alongside some of her favourite acts.

Get down to Club Lennox on July 23 to see local comedy legend Mandy kick off this terrific new comedy initiative.

The new comics are hand picked by Nolan, and for the first show she has included Lisa Sharpe, a local comedian who went on to become a Queensland finalist for the Melbourne International RAW Comedy competition after just one gig.

The feature act of the night will be local comedian Paul McMahon.

Full of wit and laid-back charisma, never one to shy away from a word play or a playlist with a twist, McMahon has been writing and performing his own comedy material for more than 10 years, and spends most of his time running comedy rooms in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

There will be another four comedians in the evening's line-up.

aul will top off a great night of comedy misadventure with the previous comedy hopefuls, thankfully Paul will no doubt have everyone laughing in relief after the dusty dry laughter desert that was the previous hour listening to misfire after misfire of comedy misses.

Paul will make the comedy world right all over again and patch up those bleeding ears and broken hearts of the crowd that laughter forgot.

Paul, like a knight in shining comedy armour, will ride in to the rescue us with his experience and well honed comedy material, expertly delivered.

MC Mandy Nolan has been a professional stand-up comedian for 30 years.

Nolan has performed to more than 100,000 people over the years and has taught more than 1600 people the art of stand-up.

A published writer, painter and social provocateur, Mandy is opinionated, outspoken and irreverent.

She doesn't hold any punches and tells it like it is.

Don't miss this special treat to have one of Australia's best comedians on home turf at Club Lennox, Monday, July 23 from 8pm.