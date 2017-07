Comedy, music and more in this week's gig guide

COMEDY: July’s Big Gig at the Ballina RSL features Mandy Nolan and not one, not two but three comedians called Dave! He’s a dancer, he’s a ninja, he’s a comedian. Dave Callan brings the Single Ladies magic to the Big Gig. He is currently performing The Psychology of Laughter, a brand-new live show about a 100 year-old book he found in Edinburgh of the same name. Dave Callan is joined by David McNevin as support with a special guest appearance by Dave Batten, a local upcoming comedian who tells it how it is. At the Ballina RSL Club tonight at 8pm. Free show.