Comedy hits coming to 'hipsterise' your Youtube channel

VIRAL: Greta Lee Jackson, Adele Vuko and Sarah Bishop of Skit Box. Adele Vuko will be a guest speaker at Screenworks New Voices New Spaces: Trending on YouTube seminar.

THE Activewear video went viral world-wide in 2015, by pointing at those people who spend all day in their... well.. active wear.

The premise was simple: why would you wear gym apparel all day long? To do the shopping? Or to walk your baby?

The comedic creatives behind the break-through video, Greta Lee Jackson, Adele Vuko and Sarah Bishop, went to develop successful online and TV series Skit Box and Bam Wham Thank You Mam.

But it all started with the video trending on Youtube.

It was the same for Christiaan Van Vuuren, who contracted tuberculosis in South America and was stuck in isolation in a hospital for weeks, so he decided to rap from the ward, and from that success, the Bondi Hipsters videos with co-createor Nick Boshier cemented his success, translated in TV series Soul Mates and their coverage opf the London Olympics.

Screenworks is determined to help regional creatives get their stories to the screen and for that are be bringing Christiaan Van Vuuren from Bondi Hipsters (Soul Mates), Adele Vuko from Skit Box (Active Wear), Daniel Stephenson from YouTube, Mike Cowap from Screen Australia and story consultant Mike Jones (The Kettering Incident) to Byron Bay to give the inside scoop on how to attract an audience and generate revenue from YouTube.

Screenworks General Manger Ken Crouch said the visiting YouTubers have had huge success online and are also very entertaining presenters.

"Given the range of expertise in our guest speakers, participants at this seminar will be exposed to a scope of techniques for building popularity on YouTube,” he said.

With 400 hours of video uploaded to YouTube around the world every minute, YouTube creators need to apply strategies to stand out, find and keep their audience. Techniques for engagement, shares, conversion and optimising will be covered in Screenworks seminar.

Both Christiaan Van Vuuren from the Bondi Hipsters and Adele Vuko from Skit Box will talk about how their clips went viral and their strategies for success.

Adele Vuko said that she is excited to meet the talent that the Byron region has to offer.

"It's great seeing new creators get a platform like this workshop to showcase their ideas and to have this opportunity to create and collaborate,” she said.

Christiaan Van Vuuren said he is looking forward to coming to the Northern Rivers to meet local creatives.

"It's awesome to score a free weekend away in an area I want to visit,” he said.

Story consultant Mike Jones will talk about story techniques that compel an audience to come back to a program.

Screen Australia's Investment Manger, Mike Cowap will talk about some of Australia's YouTube success strategies as well as funding and opportunities.

Daniel Stephenson from YouTube will talk about the fundamentals of a creative YouTube strategy.