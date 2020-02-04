Comedy beckons for Ballina actor

Ballina-based actor and film distributor Dustin Clare has joined the cast of Doctor Doctor.

DUSTIN Clare jumped at the chance to show off his funny side in the new season of Doctor Doctor.

The Ballina-based actor, producer and film distributor reunites with his Glitch co-star Rodger Corser in the popular comedy drama which earned Corser a Gold Logie nomination last year.

"I really enjoyed working with Rodger, so when the opportunity came up to work again with him I wanted to. He's genuinely one of the industry good guys," he said.

"It was also the opportunity to do some more comedy. (The ABC series) Rosehaven was a lot of fun but I rarely get the opportunity to work in comedy. This has a lot of comedic beats and it's something a bit different."

Dustin Clare plays Jarrod in season four of Doctor Doctor. John Platt

Clare plays Jarrod, a mining manager who has fallen in love with Hugh's (Corser) ex and co-worker Penny, played by Clare's drama school classmate Hayley McElhinney.

"Jarrod is a man's man. He's not overly emotional, but he's everything she needs," he said.

Hugh's got some issues to work out, but Jarrod's not threatened by Hugh. That's part of the fun of the relationship and what Rodger and I got to play with a bit. It's a fun dynamic and that storyline of the love triangle with Jarrod, Hugh and Penny runs the gamut of the series.

Dustin Clare and Rodger Corser in a scene from Doctor Doctor. Tony Mott

"There's an episode that comes up that's really funny where Hugh and Jarrod are out looking for someone in the bush. Robyn Niven's character is involved and it was the first time I got to work with Robyn … let's just say my pants were around my ankles. We had a chuckle."

Doctor Doctor follows heart surgeon Dr Hugh Knight as he leaves the big city and his partying ways behind to become a small town doctor.

The series is filmed in and around Mudgee in rural NSW, which doubles for the fictional town of Whyhope, and draws on the town for many of its extras.

"Australians want to see regional Australia. There's a real romantic element to regional Australia that we connect with. I think that's why McCleod's Daughters did so well for so long," Clare said.

"Mudgee is beautiful country and a great wine region. It's that thing of having regional Australia present on our TV screens again and not all just metro stories where it's easy to film.

"The industry's very global but I'm a big supporter of continually making sure there's content being created in Australia."

Season four of Doctor Doctor premieres tomorrow at 9pm on Nine.