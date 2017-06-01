Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

PETER is an ocker illusionist with a preference for crotch-hugging spandex and an ego as big as his hair.

Bambi is his magician's assistant, girlfriend and former cage dancer.

Imagine if magician David Copperfield and supermodel Claudia Schiffer were from the Gold Coast, and you get Peter and Bambi Heaven.

Peter heaven is played by Mullumbimby-raised artist Asher Treleaven while Bambi's role is performed by Gipsy Wood.

Treleaven graduated from Mullum High School in 1997, but before that he lived with his mother aeound Lismore, Federal and Byron Bay.

Treleaven has been described as a "post-modern Barry Humphries," and has won a slew of awards including The Age Comedian of the Year, The Age Critics' Choice Award and sharing the 2014 Olivier Award for Best Enter-tainment with the cast of the international smash hit stage show La Soirée.

He has also been twice nominated for a Barry Award, and was nominated the Best Newcomer at the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe.

Not bad for a kid kicked out of year eight Drama class by Mr Hone for not "being serious enough."

Treleaven said this will be the first time he performs a full show of his own in the Byron Shire after he left to follow up his performing career.

"This is the first time I've done one of my own shows here," he said.

"It feels like the first time that I am performing here to be honest. Friends and fanmily are coming too."

Trevleaven said Peter and Bambi are characters made up from a number of people they have met over the years.

"Peter is a montage of a few different men that I have known, some from the entertainment industry, and some from my personal life," he said.

"But some of the stuff we do on stage and the ridiculous self belief, I think it's a bit of us parodying ourselves."