Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Betoota Advocate loves a good article on Byron Bay. Photo: Nic Walker
Betoota Advocate loves a good article on Byron Bay. Photo: Nic Walker
Entertainment

Comedians really love picking on Byron Bay

Adam Daunt
8th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Byron Bay holds a special place for many Australians, but it seems that just as many people want to take the mickey out of it.

From over-exaggerated hippies to satirical articles, Byron Bay has provided a treasure trove of comedic material.

Here's our picks for some of the most memorable.

 

Betoota Advocate

Australia's oldest paper in the middle of absolutely nowhere Queensland, Betoota have enjoyed mining the comedic well at Byron's expense in recent years.

In fact, it happened so often The Northern Star had to ask them why Byron proved such a popular muse for the Queenslanders.

See more: Why does Betoota have beef with Byron Bay

 

Inspired Unemployed - Welcome to Byron

Two Aussie battlers who traded in their construction day jobs for internet celebrity, the Uninspired Unemployed have taken a unique view of Byron. All the elements of Byron you know and love: the influencers, the party animals and the Boomers with cash to burn.

 

 

 

Tom Gleeson

We all know Getaway, the famous Australian TV show which presented jaw-dropping Australian holiday spots you had to visit. Well, Tom Gleeson had Go Away.

It's simple in premise: three things about Byron that would make you never ever want to go there. Given the traffic congestion and skyrocketing house prices, it might have even done locals a favour.

 

 

 

Lawrence Mooney

Popular Australian comedian Lawrence Mooney loves getting into character, especially, Theresa Green, a Byron Bay hippie MP.

Exaggerated, for sure, but Sydney people don't seem to get Byron Bay anyway.

betoota advocate byron bay lawrence mooney northern rivers community northern rivers funny northern rivers quirky tom gleeson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

        Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

        News The water is treated so it’s still safe for drinking, but it could pose dangers for livestock.

        BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

        Premium Content BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

        News A new flood watch has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

        What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

        Premium Content What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

        News A strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and...

        WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        Premium Content WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        News THE deluge on Wednesday saw the SES called to action