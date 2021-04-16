Comedian, lawyer and singer sets sights on council election

Mark Swivel is a lawyer, comedian and singer and now has his sights set on Byron Shire Council.

He’s a comedian who heads a local law firm and sings in an accomplished choir.

Now, Mark Swivel is taking a run at politics.

Swivel’s 2018 comedy show titled Alternative Prime Minister certainly hinted at possible political aspirations.

He launched The Together Party the following year, with policies citing housing, banking, energy, education and other issues and was one of its three senate candidates in the 2019 federal election.

Mr Swivel runs Barefoot Law, sings in Mullumbimby-based vocal group Dustyesky and is the author of Making Australia Slightly Better Than Average Again.

Local choir Dustyesky. Photo: Anna Swain

He has now announced he would run as a candidate for Byron Shire Council this year.

“I’m putting a team together to run in the Byron council elections this September,” Mr Swivel said in a message on social media.

“Meredith Wray, long term local and sustainable tourism specialist, is my running mate.

“An independent team of excellent folk is assembling to bring our love for this community, its people and land, its energy and beauty, into the council chambers.

Meredith Wray is running alongside Mark Swivel for a position on Byron Shire Council this year.

“Yes I have my hands full with Barefoot Law, Dustyesky and Eureka FC but, to coin a phrase, ‘it’s time’.

“Meredith and I are committed to getting elected and representing our community.

“Stay tuned. Events live and online coming soon.”

Mr Swivel said the Byron Shire’s 2021 citizen of the year Zenith Virago was “considering joining” the team but has not been confirmed as a candidate.

Byron’s mayoral role will be open for the taking this year as Byron mayor Simon Richardson won’t be running again.

Deputy mayor Michael Lyon is set to run as an independent after leaving the Byron Greens while the party will put forward current councillor Sarah Ndiaye along with Duncan Dey, Matt O‘Reilly, Kate Coxall and Ian Cohen on its ticket.

Mr Swivel isn’t the only Byron Shire comedian vying for a political career; Mandy Nolan is running as Greens candidate for the federal seat of Richmond at the next election.