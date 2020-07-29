Menu
Hayden McMahon makes a challenge during the Maclean Bobcats Football Far North Coast opener against Richmond Rovers on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Soccer

COMEBACK CATS: Magic Maclean breaks eight-year record

Mitchell Keenan
29th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
THE Maclean Bobcats maintained a perfect start to the Football Far North Coast Premier League on Tuesday night with a comeback 4-3 win over Goonellebah Hornets.

Sitting on top of the competition ladder with two wins from two games, the resilient Bobcats were down 3-1 before a big hat-trick from golden boot leader Fraser Marsh.

Maclean coach Dennis Mavridis was uncertain the midweek clash would go ahead in Goonellebah, but his side stood up to the challenge to claim a huge three points.

Bobcats club president Matt Farrell praised the team’s resolve after a hard-fought 4-2 win to open the season against Richmond Rovers on Saturday.

“Extraordinary result tonight for Premier League coming back from 3-1 down to defeat Goonellabah 4-3 away from home,” Farrell said.

“A remarkable hat-trick by reigning golden boot Fraser Marsh.”

Farrell stated this was the first time in eight years the premier league side had won their two opening games of the season.

“This is the first time since 2012 that premier league have won their round one and two fixtures,” he said.

Maclean sit three points on the Football Far North Coast Men’s Premier League ladder above reigning premiers South Lismore Celtics and the Hornets on the ladder ahead of another away trip to Bangalow on Sunday afternoon.

